HC order deduction of Rs 10,000 each from salaries of 5 AMC officers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh today expressed displeasure against the performance of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officers for their failure in implementing the High Court’s order to remove the encroachments from Cidco Area. The bench ordered to deduct Rs 10,000 each from the salaries of five AMC officers who were responsible to remove the encroachments from five sectors of Cidco (N-1, N-3, N-6, N-8 and N-11). The amount has to be deposited as the ‘cost’ in the High Court. The court also hinted at strict action if no improvement is observed in near future.

Earlier, acting upon the High Court’s order, the AMC appointed an independent officer in each sector of Cidco and fix the responsibility of removing encroachment. For the information of the citizens, the list of appointed officers was also published in the newspaper. However, the AMC had requested the court to grant some time. The High Court accepted it. Hence it was expected to remove the encroachments in 20 days. However, when the came up for hearing, the amicus curiae (friend of the court) Adv Abhay Ostwal submitted 40 photographs of encroachments existing in different sectors of Cidco in the court. He brought to the notice of the High Court that the hawkers' zone and parking space were handed over of the Cidco Area to the AMC, but it remained only on paper. Hence it has become difficult to walk on the roads due to permanent and non-permanent encroachments, handcarts and other types of encroachments.

The bench gave the above order when it observed that despite giving several instructions, and orders and appointing a special officer in each sector, things remained unchanged.

Adv Jayant Shah represented the AMC, Adv Ajit Kadhethankar, Adv Abhijeet Phule and other members of the High Court-appointed committee were present on the occasion.