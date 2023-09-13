HC orders action against noise pollution during festivals

Contempt of court action will be taken against concerned officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered that contempt of court action will be taken against the administrative officers and police officers of the 12 districts under the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad bench if they fail to take action against noise pollution during the festive season.

The bench gave the order on Wednesday while hearing a PIL filed regarding noise pollution. The PIL sought directions to the authorities to take measures to control noise pollution during festivals.

The bench directed the authorities to remove the mandaps (temporary structures) placed on the road without permission and to file criminal cases against the committees, boards, or trusts opposing the removal of the mandaps.

The bench also ordered the authorities to ensure that the noise levels do not exceed the prescribed limits during the festive season.

Adv Priyanka Prakash Jadhav represented the petitioner, adv Suhas Urgunde and Adv Sujith Karlekar represented the municipal corporation of Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The next hearing on the petition will be held on September 15.

The prescribed limits are:

-75 decibels during the day (between 6 am and 10 pm) and 70 decibels at night in industrial areas.

-65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night in commercial premises.

-55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night in residential areas.

-50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night in silent zones (within 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places).