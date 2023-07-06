HC provides relief to BUMS student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme has directed the health administration to allow a future doctor to take his BUMS third-year examination (subject to the decision of the petition) which has been started from July 4.

The petitioner Niyazuddin Shaikh Salauddin was admitted to the first year of the BUMS course in 2018. Besides, in 2020, out of seven subjects, he passed two subjects. In the meantime, the third-year BUMS course examination started on Tuesday (July 4). Hence the student was preparing for the exam, but the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS, Nasik) informed the college that as per the Regulation dated November 7, 2016, the student is not eligible to take the exam if he had not passed in three years or four attempts. Hence Niyazuddin is not eligible to take the third-year examination.

Hence the student through Adv Yogesh Borkar and Adv Vishnu Madan Patil filed a petition in the High Court and brought it to the notice of the bench. He pleaded that the duration of three years should be counted from the date of examination he has given in the past, not from the date of admission.

The court observed that the petitioner has given the examination in the Winter of 2020. According to it, his three years term has not ended. Hence the court gave the above order.