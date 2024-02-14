HC refrains hosting of events in Sunehri Mahal without permission

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, on Tuesday, has refrained from conducting any functions (like meetings, conventions, welcoming functions and any other entertainment programmes) at the Sunehri Mahal, which is declared as protected monument by the Department of State Archaeology (DoSA), hereafter without the official permission of the High Court.

The bench also ordered the ASI and the DoSA to submit an affidavit (an undertaking) mentioning about the action to be taken in connection with the protection and preservation of the Sunehri Mahal.

The bench also ordered serving notices to 17 respondents including the Ellora Ajanta International Festival Committee. It may be noted that the hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an alert citizen will be conducted after March 7.

A PIL has been filed in the High Court stating that the protection and preservation of Sunehri Mahal, its sculptures, paintings and other valuable artefacts and articles are not being held properly. The petitioner enclosed photographs to support his claim. Hence in response to the PIL, the High Court gave the above order.

The litigation stated that due to the conduct of Ellora Ajanta International Festival at Sunehri Mahal from February 2 to 4, the condition of the heritage structure has worsened. The PIL was filed by Ravindra Rambhau Gadekar through Adv Yogesh Bolkar and Adv Vishnu Madan Patil. The litigant stated that Sunehri Mahal is a protected monument. Hence no conferences, meetings or entertainment programmes should be allowed to be held at this place. The dilapidated sculptures and artefacts

at the site should be preserved through proper scientific and chemical processes. Besides, civil and criminal action should be initiated against those who had done harm to it.

The official website of DoSA displays a list of 244 protected monuments in the state including 36 from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Sunehri Mahal is on 21st position in the list. Hence all these protected monuments should be regularly preserved scientifically and chemically as well.

As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, the responsibility of protecting and preserving the monuments is with the State and the Central Governments.

Adv Ajay Talhar is representing the Central Government, Adv Pawan Lakhotiya is representing the State Government and Adv Sambhaji Tope is pleading on behalf of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, in the PIL.