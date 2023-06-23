HC serves notices to CSMC, ACB and other offices for violation of labour laws

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel in connection with the violation of Labour Laws, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade ordered serving notices to all contractors, municipal corporation, cantonment board, GMCH, university and other government offices in the district.

The MP stated that there are many government offices in the district, but the contractual workers (of various categories) working in these offices are deprived of minimum wages as prescribed under Labour Laws. The wages they are getting are as per the choice of the contractors. The respondents financially exploit these workers by not giving them PF, ESIC, accidental insurance facilities, health benefits to them and their families and other welfare and beneficial schemes.

The government circulars, notifications and orders are not implemented intentionally, stated the MP in his PIL filed through Adv Prasad Zarare.

The litigation also underlines that the concerned Central Government machinery has already declared the municipal corporation and other government offices as ‘Chronicler Defaulters’. Despite pursuing the matter the concerned offices do not take strict action against contractors, stated the PIL.

Adv Ajay Talhar represented the Central Government, Adv S S Thombre - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Adv Sachin Deshmukh - Cidco, Adv A S Bajaj - MSEDCL, Adv S C Arora - BSNL and Adv U B Bonder - Zilla Parishad.

Earlier, the MP took out a morcha in the presence of thousands of contractual workers at the divisional commissionerate on January 6, 2023. He gave the memorandum with the hope to get justice to the contractual staff working in different government offices. The chief minister's office also instructed the deputy labour commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard.