HC: Share financial burden of Rs 850 crore of CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today underlined that the civic administration will not be tabling the demand of financial aid from the state government in the cabinet meeting as the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has already ordered the state government to contribute Rs 850 crore, the share of CSMC, in the new water supply scheme as its financial condition is not sound.

The estimated cost of the new water supply scheme is Rs 2740 crore and its works are underway on a war-footing basis. More than 50 per cent work has been completed. The nodal agency - Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and CSMC are taking strenuous efforts with an aim to lift and transport 200 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam to Nakshatrawadi by March 2024. The MJP has paid Rs 950 crore to the company, so far.

It is learnt that the CSMC has to put its share of Rs 850 crore in the new water supply scheme in December 2023. The Central Government has already clarified that it would not be releasing further funds if the CSMC does not contribute its share in the project. The Aurangabad Bench is taking a review of the progress of the new water supply scheme every month. Accordingly, the bench has already issued an order stating to share the financial burden of CSMC. The state government has not released it till to date.

G Sreekanth said,“ It is an independent order given by the bench, therefore, we will not be submitting the proposal for funds in the cabinet meeting. It would amount to contempt of court’s order if we do so. We have corresponded for funds with the state government three times, so far.”

Meanwhile, the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, in the meeting held on Tuesday, has ordered the completion of the water project by December 2024. Now it is being feared that the completion of the project may get delayed if the funds are not received by the state government to the CSMC and the nodal agency in time, it is said.