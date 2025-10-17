HCC decides to conduct fresh heritage survey soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Over hundreds of the heritage sites in and around the city have been registered in the heritage list so far. However, no new list of heritage sites has been prepared in recent years. Therefore, the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) held a meeting at the Smart City office on Friday, and a significant decision was made to conduct a fresh survey.

A five-member sub-committee has been appointed for the survey, with state convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) Mukund Bhogle as its chairperson. Other members of the committee include Manoj Garje (Deputy Director, Town Planning section), Kaustubh Bhave (Town Planner), Farooq Khan (City Engineer), and Tejaswini Aphale (Architect). The survey will be conducted by Intach.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has reserved a fund of ₹40 lakh for the conservation of heritage structures, which will be used for this work. The sub-committee's scope is not limited to just the municipal area; it will also include other heritage sites across the district. The survey will involve photographic documentation and drone photography of all heritage sites.

The Municipal Corporation’s administrator has assured full cooperation for this project, and new historical structures will be included in the updated list.

Water Towers of Nahers to be preserved

The 400-year-old Naher-e-Ambari aqueduct continues to amaze tourists. A digital map of Naher-e-Ambari will be made apart from its survey. The water towers of the nahers will also be preserved on priority. In the past, water towers (bambas) were erected at multiple locations to bring water using the siphon technique through aqueducts. Many of these structures still stand and will now be conserved. It was also suggested during the meeting that an Information Centre be established at the origin of each naher in the city.

Citizens participation invited

The municipal corporation plans to involve the public in this noble campaign. A public notice will soon be issued inviting citizens to share information about heritage sites in their respective areas.