HCoI discontinues exchange of foreign currency for Haj 2023

Aurangabad:

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has alerted all the State Haj Committees (SHCs) that it has stopped the practice of providing foreign exchange (Saudi Riyals - SAR) for Haj aspirants from this year (Haj 2023).

The circular issued by the HCoI chief executive officer (CEO) to all the executive officers (EOs) on Tuesday stated that the aspirants shortlisted for the holy pilgrimage will now have to arrange for the foreign currency (SAR) on their own from Haj 2023. Hence, he will have to reach his embarkation point with minimum 1500 SAR before boarding the Haj flight. The aspirants can carry more than 1500 SARs as per the restrictions/conditions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Custom Authorities, stated the circular.

Package cost reduced by Rs 50K?

According to the sources, earlier, the HCoI pilgrims would pay a lum sum package amount and would give at least 2100 SARs to each Haj pilgrims at his/her embarkation point. HCoI used to invite tender and shortlist a bank involved in foreign exchange to provide SAR to the Haj pilgrims. Now, this year, to prove that the Government of India (GoI) has reduced the haj package cost by Rs 50,000, the HCoI has not invited any tender. There are 25 embarkation points (EPs) in India including Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai (from Maharashtra).

Inconvenience to rural Haj aspirants

It may be noted that as of today, one Saudi Riyal equals to Rs 22.02. Hence the Indian pilgrims will have to spend Rs 33,030 to buy 1500 SARs.

Meanwhile, it is feared that the decision will prove to be harassment for the aspirants hailing from rural areas. They will now have to reach the city and contact the banks or agencies involved in the foreign exchange to get their SARs. This will be a waste of time, energy and money for them, it is being said.