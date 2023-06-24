HE Minister Dokewale & not Khokewale: Shrikant Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There are BJP’s Governments at the Centre and State. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil is an intelligent (Dokewale) and not ‘corrupt (Khokewale) one. This will help you (Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, vice chancellor, University of Mumbai),” said Shrikant Joshi, BJP leader and former MLC.

He made this comment while delivering a presidential speech during a felicitation programme organised on Saturday by Vidnyan Vardhini School to felicitate Dr Ravindra Kulkarni on his appointment as VC.

Shrikant Joshi, the chairman of the school, said that he had closely experienced the education field when he was a Graduate of Constituency MLC.

“Currently, the situation is very bad. Education institutes, including schools and colleges, are known by the society chairmen. Earlier, it was not like that. The college where I studied was known by its principal N Y Dole. Schools and colleges should be known for teachers' performance. If I become minister of the Higher Education Department, I will dissolve the office of joint director of higher education and will give its charge to others (honest persons),” he said.

Many raise eyebrows

The oppositions constantly criticise Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Sena ministers as ‘50 Khokelwale.’

However. Many office bearers of BJP are terming Shinde Sena Ministers and MLAs as ‘Khokewale’ since when an advertisement of CM Ekanth Shinde was published mentioning as ‘Deshat Modi and Rajyat Shinde (Narendra Modi to lead national and Shinde to State).’ The banners showing comments like ‘50 Khoke and 105 Doke (105 heads for Rs 50 crore)’ were displayed. On the basis of this, former MLC Joshi termed BJP ministers as ‘Dokewale’ and Shinde Sena ministers as ‘Khokewale.’ Many raised eyebrows upon using these words.