He travelled 7000 km to cast vote

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohd Abdul Aleem, who works as a manager at a firm in Muscat (Oman), arrived here this morning to exercise his franchise. He said that some people feel one vote does not make a difference, while he believes every vote counts and can be decisive in the election.

“Since I came to the city in the morning by travelling around 7,000 kms, I had no idea about the new Prabhag system, voting pattern and candidates of parties, though I knew only that there were local body elections in the city. I collected information from friends and came to cast my vote,” he said.

Mohammed Nizam, an 89-year-old, reached the polling booth at Maulana Azad School by an auto rickshaw and said that he had cast a vote in every election since democracy was introduced in our country.