He who can conquers the mind, can conquer the world

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

If the mind is not in control, you cannot stand in the flow of the river of life, you can never win and cannot reach the highest peak of achievement. But if you control your mind, no one can defeat you. After immersing one's desires, a real spiritual process begins, said Ganapacharya Shri Pushpadant Sagarji.

He was speaking in a programme organised on the completion of the 200th fast out of 496 of the Sinh Nishkrid vrata of Acharya Prasanna Sagarji at Shikharji. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the devotees. Speaking further, acharya said that the root of all mantras is the Guru, if the Guru is pleased, the disciple can achieve any goal. By the grace of Guru, power is obtained and due to power, the path to salvation is opened. Therefore, one should never disobey the Guru's command.