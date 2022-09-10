Head constable booked for demanding bribe

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Anti-corruption bureau on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Gangapur police station against the head constable of the station for demanding a bribe of Rs 4,000. The accused head constable has been identified as Prakash Bhaguram Barde (50) and a case has been registered against him.

Police said, the complainant had taken a loan of Rs 1.20 lakh from a finance company and repaid Rs 20,000 from it. However, the remaining amount was outstanding and hence a warrant was issued against him. Barde demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not executing any action regarding the warrant. After negotiation, Barde in presence of a Panch accepted to take Rs 4,000. Hence, a complaint was lodged against him.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACB deputy superintendent Gorakhnath Gangurde by head constable Rajendra Joshi, Digambar Pathak, Shirish Wagh, Changdev Bagul, and others.