Head nurse injured because of nylon rope

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The head nurse of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was injured seriously at Pahadsinghpura on Thursday evening due to nylon manja. The injured nurse has been identified as Dnyaneshwari Ashish Ghodke.

According to details, the head nurse was going on a two-wheeler to drop her daughter to a Bharatnatyam class around 6 pm. Her daughter was a pillion rider.

Suddenly, nylon manja appeared in front of Dnyaneshwari Ghodke. Before she knew anything, her throat was slit. She was admitted to GMCH for treatment. The number of incidents of common citizens being injured by nylon manja in the past few days has not decreased. The head nurse of the GMCH who works to save the lives of many patients every day was injured from nylon manja.

Box

Major injury averted

Nylon manja got stuck in Dnyaneshwari’s neck when she was on the steep side of the road. Because of this, she was unable to halt or take her two-wheeler ahead due to the manja. Her daughter who was sitting behind realised this and removed the manja stuck in her mother’s neck. This avoided a major injury.

Box

Control nylon manja usage

The lives of those who work to save the lives of patients are at risk because of nylon manja. It is being sold easily. There is a need to take strict action against this and permanently control the sale of nylon manja. (Indumati Thorat, Secretary, Government Nurses Association)