Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Secondary and Higher Secondary School Headmasters Association demonstrated in front of the district collectorate on Tuesday for their different demands including releasing grants installament as per the existing funding policy for partially un-aided schools and junior colleges.

The agitators were led by State president of the Association Mohan Patil, Marathwada treasurer Namdeo Sonawne and district president B L Jadhav. A delegation of agitators sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the district collector.

The memorandum contains demands which included the implementation of the old pension scheme for teaching and non-teaching employees who joined the service after November 2005, cancellation of Government orders of March 15, 2024, about the revised staffing pattern, recruitment of staff in schools, cashless health insurance and appointment of headmaster at each school.

Madan Gore, B T Bhamre and Nilesh Gaikwad from the association participated in the agitation.