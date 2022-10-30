Headmasters of Central Primary Schools worried over HRA amount

Education Department deducted the HRA amount from the teachers’ salary for not staying at headquarters following directives of the ZP Chief Executive Officer.

It may be noted that MLA Prashant Bamb raised the issue of the poor educational standard of ZP schools and the amount being spent on it during monsoon season. MLA Bamb sent a letter to ZP CEO demanding to deduct the HRA of teachers who are not staying at the appointed local. The HRA of all ZP teachers was deducted from September month salary in general.

The ZP administration has not decided where to keep the deducted amount. The Account Department of Education Department deducted the HRA and deposited it in the account of the bloc education officer (BEO).

Keeping such a big amount is worrisome. So, BEO handed over the HRA to the account of headmasters of Central Primary Schools. The amount is laying in the account of headmasters for the past 20 to 22 days.

The headmasters are worried as to how many days they will have to take care of the amount.

The reason is that such a big amount in the account may create problems during an audit. Some teachers have given assurance of staying at headquarters on the bond paper of Rs 100 while others have submitted the resolution of the gram sabha. The headmasters are now in dilemma.