Health department on its toes for swine flu

Corona negative, but those with symptoms will be tested

Aurangabad, July 23:

The rising cases of swine flu in some cities of the state has become a concern for the health department. The department has started taking necessary precautions in the district.

In 2009, more than 100 swine flu patients were found in Aurangabad city. More or less patients were found till the outbreak of corona. It was expected that the corona would subside like swine flu. But corona keeps rearing its head after a certain period of time. Recently, the health department reported a rise in swine flu cases. Due to the monsoon, the number of patients with cold and cough are also rising. The experts fear an increase in swine flu cases.

Precautions to take:

-Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water.

- Eat a nutritious diet.

-Inclusion of healthy foods, citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables in the diet.

Do not ignore these symptoms:

- Fever, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing.

- Sore throat, Cough and runny nose.

- Body aches and headaches.

Situation in Aurangabad

The districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli fall under the jurisdiction of the office of deputy director of health in Aurangabad. A total of 51 cases of swine flu were found in 2018, 96 in 2019 and 6 in 2020 in all these four districts.

Necessary precautions

There are no cases of swine flu in Marathwada, but cases are being detected in some cities. Therefore, necessary precautions are being taken. The patients whose corona report is negative, but are symptomatic will be tested for swine flu, said Dr Sunita Golhait, deputy director of health.