Health minister ‘Operates’ on women’s hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The cost of constructing a 200-bed women and newborn hospital and a 200-bed MCH (Maternal and Child Health) wing at the Dudh Dairy site has increased from Rs 111 crore to Rs 189.12 crore. Several works have been stalled while awaiting revised administrative approval. However, to ensure the hospital becomes operational at the earliest, the Health Minister has decided to undertake priority works first. At the same time, sources said a decision has been taken to cut works worth around RS 30 crore meant for other planned facilities.

At the Dudh Dairy site, construction of the four-storey building of the 200-bed women and newborn hospital has been completed 100 per cent. Meanwhile, work on the fifth and sixth floors, where a 200-bed MCH wing is being developed under the National Health Mission, is in its final stage. The women and newborn hospital was initially to be constructed with a budget of Rs 111.89 crore. However, with the addition of the MCH wing, costs increased, including expenses on lifts and electrical works. As a result, the total project cost has now risen to Rs 189.12 crore, for which revised administrative approval was awaited. Deputy director of health Dr Kanchan Vanere said discussions are underway to defer some work at the women’s hospital, and a final decision will be taken soon.

Which works have been slashed?

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar inspected the women’s hospital on December 7 and had stated that it would be made operational by March. Two days after the inspection, he held a meeting in Nagpur regarding the hospital. In this meeting, it was decided to temporarily defer works such as multi-level parking, an oxygen generation plant, and some other facilities.

Rs 48 crore instead of Rs 78 crore

As works worth Rs 30 crore are being curtailed, the hospital will now receive Rs 48 crore instead of the earlier proposed Rs 78 crore. Sources said a revised administrative approval will be issued soon.