Health of white tiger deteriorates

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The condition of the white tiger 'Veer' in the Siddharth Zoo of the municipal corporation has suddenly deteriorated. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the zoo. According to the zoo administration, his condition is improving.

There are 12 tigers in the municipal zoo. Four days ago, a white tiger named 'Veer' suddenly stopped eating and drinking. So he was moved from the cage to the hospital. Veer is 6 years old. Zoo doctor, Dr Niti Singh Chavan is treating him. An expert from the veterinary college at Parbhani, Dr Tanveer Ahmed also examined the tiger. Now his condition is slowly improving, and he ate some meat on Sunday, zoo officials said.