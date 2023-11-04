Hearing of 420 students involved in mass copying held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday held a hearing of 420 students of two colleges, who were involved in the case of mass copying in the degree examination conducted in April, 2023.

There was an allegation of malpractice in the examination centre of Valmikrao Dalvi College of Arts, Commerce and Science in the Shendra area on April 4. Students from two colleges namely People's College of Forensic Science and Cyber Security and College of Management and Information Technology were allotted this centre. Due to malpractices in the examination, the university had reserved the results of four subjects of the students.

This incident came to light on the same day. The university formed a probe panel led by dean Dr Bhalchandra Waikar. Dr Ram Chavan and Dr B N Dole were its members.

The committee inspected the examination centre after visiting. It also enquired with people living around the centre. Its claim that students are given answer books to write answers after the examination by paying Rs 300 to Rs 500, was proved false.

Meanwhile, the centre was cancelled due to malpractices in the examination. The committee had suggested declaring the result only after verifying whether mass copying in the previous papers of the centres.

In this regard, a meeting Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) was held on October 19.

The Board decided to hold a hearing of the principal, centre head, professors and 420 examinees in this case.

The hearing was conducted before BoEE chairman and Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole in two sessions on Saturday. The hearing of BCA, BBA, BSc IT and Computer Science students was organised in the morning session in the Management Council chamber for two hours. In the second session, the hearing was held for three hours in the Mahatma Phule Hall. S