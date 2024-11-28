Hearing on Jaleel’s complaint set for Next Month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A preliminary hearing took place on Thursday regarding a complaint filed by AIMIM’s defeated candidate, Imtiaz Jaleel, about money distribution at polling stations in Aurangabad East during the state assembly elections.

Vikas Meena, CEO of Zilla Parishad and Head of the Code of Conduct Cell, announced that the next hearing will be in the first week of December. Jaleel accused some individuals of distributing money in exchange for Aadhaar cards and marking voters' fingers with ink to cancel votes in certain areas. He submitted photos and videos as evidence. A three-member committee was formed to investigate, including Additional District Collector Dr. Arvind Lokhande, Crime DCP Prashant Swami and Election Officer Chetan Girase.

CEO Vikas Meena confirmed that both parties were present. The opposing party requested information about the committee, which was provided. An inquiry is ongoing, and five videos submitted by Jaleel are under investigation. Jaleel also accused BJP candidate Atul Save of distributing money. A report by the committee has been prepared but not yet shared with Jaleel. He urged for a quick resolution of the case.