Hearing on pending cases during strike after two weeks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade ordered the hearing of the 35 petitions placed in the fresh admission category on October 4 will be held after two weeks. The order has been issued for the convenience of the agitating lawyers.

In all, 35 petitions were kept in the fresh category on the first day of the lawyer’s strike on October 4. The lawyers were not present for the hearing due to the strike. The public prosecutors S G Karlekar, S K Tambe, and P S Patil were present on behalf of the government. The lawyers on October 3 informed the registrar's office that they will not participate in the court proceedings due to the strike.