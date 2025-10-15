Hearing on Seven Hills road widening case on Nov 24

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The next hearing regarding the proposed road widening in the Seven Hills area will take place on November 24, 2025, at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. Until then, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has once again assured the court that no action will be taken against the petitioners involved in the case.

The case pertains to petitions filed by M/s Aboli Advisors (Infinity Infra Business Centre), M/s M.W. Mishrikotkar (Arihant Motors), Meghdoot Resorts (Atithi Hotel), Jitendra Jain (Jyotirmay Complex), and Ramgiri Hotels. Following the hearing, the division bench issued the order with the above directions.

Confusion over road width

Various authorities have made differing claims about the width of the road from Seven Hills to Ambassador Hotel on Jalna Road, stating it as 30, 45, or 60 meters wide. This has led to confusion. On July 15, 2025, the CSMC stated it would hold a joint meeting with Cidco and MIDC, seek the state government’s guidance, and submit an affidavit determining the actual width of the said stretch. It had also assured the court that no action would be taken against the petitioners’ properties until the next hearing.

On September 18, 2025, when the petitions came up for hearing again, the municipal corporation requested more time to submit the affidavit. The bench then postponed the hearing and directed that no action be taken against the petitioners’ properties in the meantime, a promise the municipal corporation reiterated.

Hearing resumed today

During the morning session on Wednesday, all petitions were taken up for hearing. A joint meeting had been held, and the meeting minutes were signed by officials from the CSMC and Cidco. However, it was brought to the court’s attention by Adv Sambhaji Tope (representing the Municipal Corporation) that MIDC officials had not yet signed the document.

In response, a request was made for time to get clarification from MIDC's Chief Executive Officer and inform the bench. The bench accepted the request and scheduled the matter for the afternoon session.

In the afternoon, Adv. Wange informed the court that MIDC officials had signed the meeting minutes. Subsequently, the municipal corporation sought additional time to submit the affidavit and once again assured the court that no action would be taken against the petitioners’ properties in the interim.

The division bench has granted time until November 14, 2025, for the CSMC and MIDC to submit their affidavits. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 24, 2025.