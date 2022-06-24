Heavy and mild showers in many parts in Marathwada

Aurangabad, June 24:

Some parts in Marathwada region experienced heavy rain and some mild showers in the past two days. Some parts do not experience the rainfall at all. On Friday, the Jintur tehsil experienced heavy rain for two hours. Waghi Dhanora and Wadi areas had waterlogged situations. Heavy rain with thunder was experienced in Charthan area till 6 pm in the evening. Water entered in the houses and the farmers incurred severe losses. Mild rain was experienced in Parbhani city at around 7 pm.

Rainfall was experienced at Beed city and some parts of Dharur tehsil between 11 pm and 1 am on Thursday. Rain started in Dharur tehsil at around 10.30 pm.

Sengaon tehsil in Hingoli district experienced the rainfall at some places. Rainfall is expected in all the districts of Marathwada on June 25.

Jalna city and other parts of the Jalna district had rainfall from Friday afternoon. Heavy rain was seen in some places in Mantha, Bhokardan and Badnapur tehsils. tehsil’s Pangra Gaddev Shivar, Bhokardan tehsil. A total of 1.40 mm rainfall was recorded in 24 hours since 8 am on Friday. The total rainfall until now is 14.89 mm in the district.

Nanded city and some parts of the district received rainfall in the past two days. The average rainfall reported is 7.3 mm. However, there was no rain on Friday anywhere. Until now, 106.60 mm rainfall has been reported.