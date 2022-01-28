Heavy fine of Rs 10K each from coaching class, hospital for violations

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from two private coaching classes for displaying their banners and posters, without permission, between the divider of the road from Kranti Chowk to Sillekhana (Zone Number 9). The assistant commissioner and the ward officer S D Zarare has received a complaint in this regard. Hence the action was initiated today.

According to sources, the NMP also collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from Bharati Hospital in Raja Bazaar for finding biomedical waste on the campus.

The NMP head, Pramod Jadhav, " The AMC has collected a fine of Rs 1 lakh through various actions on Friday. It also includes the collection of a fine of Rs 29,500 from eight persons for spreading building material on roads causing obstruction to traffic."