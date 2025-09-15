Heavy rain caves in Well in Sonwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In Paithan taluka’s Sonwadi Khurd village, a farmer’s well caved in following heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

Farmer Nizam Abir Sayyad, who owns land in Gat No. 17 at Sonwadi Khurd, suffered extensive crop damage due to the downpour. More importantly, the constructed ten-paras well collapsed as rainwater brought in soil and silt, filling and destroying the structure. This has created a major crisis for the farmer. Revenue officer (talathi) Laxmikant Gojre inspected the damaged crops and the well. Local farmers including Subhash Alhat, Eknath Alhat, Digambar Gunjal, Machhindra Gunjal, Dnyaneshwar Alhat, Shakir Sayyad, and Mauli Alhat have demanded immediate compensation for the affected farmer.

Kelna river floods, Cutting off Kelgaon-Amthana road connectivity

In Sillod taluka’s Amthana region, heavy rainfall caused the Kelna river to flood. Water flowed over the bridge, severing road connectivity between Amthana and Kelgaon villages for nearly six hours. The flood was so severe that parts of the Nalkandi bridge and sections of the Kolhapuri dam were washed away.