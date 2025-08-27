Heavy rain in Hyderabad disrupts train schedule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Torrential rainfall in the Hyderabad division of South Central Railway on Wednesday disrupted train schedules. Several trains were cancelled, while the routes of some trains were changed.

The Nagarsol–Narsapur Express had its route altered on Wednesday and did not stop at Kamareddy, Cherlapalli, and Kazipet stations. Similarly, the Nagarsol–Kachiguda Express was rerouted and ran via Parbhani, Parli, Vikarabad, and Secundarabad.

The Kachiguda–Manmad Ajanta Express ran via Secunderabad, Vikarabad, Parli, Vaijnath, and Parbhani. Meanwhile, the Lingampalli–Mumbai CSMT Devgiri Express did not run via Bolarum, Mirzapalli, Akanapet, and Kamareddi. Several other trains were also affected due to the heavy rainfall.