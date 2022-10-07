Heavy rain warning in Marathwada

Cash crops in crisis: Above average rainfall

Aurangabad:

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall with hail storms for the next three days in Marathwada. Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad districts will experience heavy rain, while Parbhani and Hingoli have been warned of heavy rain for two days.

As Marathwada receives more rainfall than the annual average, there is a crisis on Kharif crops. Crops that survived in the heavy rains of June, July and August are now in danger due to the returning rain. The annual rainfall of the division is 679 mm. So far it has rained 803 mm. This ratio is 118 percent compared to the average.

Heavy rain in 14 circles

On October 7, heavy rainfall was reported in 14 circles till morning. The division received 20.2 mm rain. Three circles in Aurangabad district, one in Jalna, five in Beed, four in Osmanabad, one in Nanded district recorded more than 65 mm of rain. During this monsoon, 272 out of 450 circles were hit by heavy rains.

All major projects full

Nine out of 11 major projects in Marathwada currently have 100 percent water storage and 75 medium projects have 90 percent water storage. Except for the two projects Manjra and Lower Dudhana, all the other projects are full.

All districts exceeded the average

All the districts have exceeded the annual average. Aurangabad has received 701 mm, Jalna 800 mm, Beed 671 mm, Latur 765 mm, Osmanabad 689 mm, Nanded 1081 mm, Parbhani 672 mm and Hingoli 940 mm.