Heavy rainfall and strong winds wreak havoc in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Wind speeds reach up to 46.7 kmph: Downpour brought by Biporjoy cyclone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city was hit by a deluge as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and hail storms battered the city, causing widespread damage. The downpour, brought on by Cyclone Biporjoy in the Arabian Sea, disrupted normal life and left residents in awe. The weather conditions were unprecedented, with wind speeds reaching up to 46.7 kilometers per hour.

The city was scorching under the blazing sun with temperatures soaring to 39.4 degrees Celsius throughout the day. However, relief came in the form of clouds that gathered in the sky in the late afternoon. At around 6 pm, the clouds opened up, initially drizzling but quickly turning into a torrential downpour. The rainfall was accompanied by gusty winds, which made the roads treacherous and sent pedestrians and motorists into a frenzy.

Reports from the Chikalthana observatory indicated rainfall measurements of 25 millimeters, while the MGM observatory recorded an astonishing 39.6 millimeters by 8:30 pm.

In a span of just one and a half hours, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, the MGM University observatory received a staggering 35.8 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the MGM Gandheli observatory recorded 36 mm of rain during the same period.

Effect of Biporjoy cyclone

Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam astrospace and science centre, clarified that this rainfall was not associated with the monsoon or pre-monsoon season. Instead, it was a direct consequence of cyclone Biporjoy's impact on the region. The cyclonic conditions resulted in powerful winds and heavy precipitation, wreaking havoc on the city.

Work continues till late in the night

The local authorities and emergency services were working to restore normalcy. Efforts were underway to clear fallen trees, repair power lines, and provide assistance to affected individuals till late in the night.