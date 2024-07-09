Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in many areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waterlogging was reported in many areas in the city after heavy rainfall on Monday night.

Chikalthana Weather Bureau recorded 35.8 mm raifall. There was waterlogging in many colonies of the city during one and a half hours of heavy rainfall. Because of this, residents of the areas had sleepless night. The rain literally tumbled down the city.Rainwater entered shops at Paithan Gate.

Gokulnagar at Surewadi was surrounded by rainwater.

The Fire Brigade Department started receiving complaints from residents at 4 am onwards.

The department had to remove a tree which fell on Jalna Road and drain water entered low-lying areas and gathered on roads.

The Fire Brigade Department received information about waterlogging at Disha Sankul near Reliance Mall at 4 am today. The residents of Trimurthi Chowk informed the department at 7 am about water entering a shop. A tree fell on Jalna Road at 8.15 am while waterlogging at Shahbazaar was reported to the department at 10 am.

The residents of Gokulknagar in Surewadi informed the Fire Brigade Department about water entering their houses. The personnel of the department rushed to the spots and provided relief to the residents.

Former corporator Jyoti More informed the control room at Smart City Office at midnight about water gathering in the Vijayanagar area. Water on the road was drained with the help of JCB.

Box

Gokulnagar surrounded by water

Water from the Sukhna river basin surrounded Gokulnagar in the Surewadi area. The natural flow of nullah was changed to establish a bus depot at Jadahvwadi through Smart City. So, this results in waterlogging in the area every year. The residents of the area made complaints to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) eight days ago. Smart City laid a 900 mm pipeline for draining water. Despite this, there was water gathering in the area on Monday night.

Meanwhile, students of Anant Bhalerao Vidyalaya have to face inconveniences while passing through Chetnanagar in the rainy season due to water gathering on the road. Parents demanded that the CSMC should make an arrangement to drain water on the road.

Box

City records 5.3 mm on Tuesday

The city received 5.3 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. It has been raining in many areas of the city for the past two days.

Osmanpura, Kanchanwadi and Bhavsingpura Mandals received heavy rainfall on Monday midnight. Sun was seen hardly today.

The atmosphere was cold for some hours but later, people experienced humidity. Today’s maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.4 degree Celsius.