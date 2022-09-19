Heavy rains wreak havoc on district

- The annual rainfall recorded every year in the district is 581 mm. Hence it was expected to receive 526 mm rainfall till today, but the district has received 628 mm rainfall.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

The standing crops got saved due to average or moderate rainfall received in the district from June to August. However, the continuous rainfall for the last 19 days, this month is playing havoc and changed the scenario. All the tehsils recorded good rainfall, but the overflowing water from the resources has damaged the standing crops. Meanwhile, eight revenue circles in the district have witnessed a downpour, so far.

A few circles from Soyegaon tehsil have been badly affected by the rains. The medium water projects in Kannad and Phulambri tehsils are on verge of overflowing.

The annual rainfall recorded in the district is 581 mm. It was expected to receive 526 mm rainfall till today, but the district has received 628 mm rainfall.

In Soyegaon tehsil, Banoti circle recorded 97 mm rainfall; Savladbara -71 mm and Soyegaon circle - 78 mm downpour. There is a flood in the rivers and nullahs on the tehsil. Communication with old Banoti got disrupted for the past 24 hours due to floods in Banoti and Hiwra rivers. 400-500 properties are having a population of around 3,000 in the old Banoti. The cement piped bridge over the river has been washed away, while the bridge built upon nullah near Warthan village also washed away. The traffic was disrupted for 7-8 hours on September 19 and got restored after the clogged water cleared in the afternoon.

There was a partial loss when the rainwater storm in the houses of a few people in Tidka village. The crops near the banks of the river got damaged, stated the report of the tehsildar submitted to the District Disaster Management.

Meanwhile, the officials have raised an alert as the Anjana Palashi medium project in Kannad tehsil is about to fill up to its capacity. The Shivana-Takali project has also overflowed.

The eight circles recording heavy rainfall include Chowka - 82 mm, Kannad - 68 mm, Chapaner - 68 mm, Karanjkhed - 97 mm, Soyegaon - 78 mm, Savaladbara - 71 mm, Banoti - 97 mm and Phulambri - 82 mm. The district has recorded 21 mm of rainfall.

Tehsilwise rainfall (in per cent) received in the district is as follows:

Aurangabad- 95 pc

Paithan- 104 pc

Gangapur- 121 pc

Vaijapur -123 pc

Kannad- 121 pc

Khuldabad- 111 pc

Sillod- 100 pc

Soyegaon- 107 pc

Phulambri- 128 pc

Total - 108 pc