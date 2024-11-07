HED director’s orders against Model Code of Conduct: MFUCTO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO) termed the orders of the director of the Higher Education Department (HED) barring teachers from political activities is against the Model Code of Conduct.

It may be noted that the director of HED directed teaching and non-teaching staff members of the university and affiliated colleges of the State not to participate in any political activity directly or indirectly during the ongoing Assembly elections. He issued directives for strict action for participating in political activities.

In a memorandum sent to the HED director, Federation president S P Lavande said that this does not apply to university and college teachers and employees who are governed by service rules. The teachers' federation said that it is surprising that the director of HED is not aware of service norms.

“The issuing orders of strict action during the election period is a violation of the model code of conduct. It is like encroachment on a person’s rights that were given by the Constitution,” it mentioned in the memorandum. The Federation may lodge a complaint with Election against him.

Box

What service code says

As per provisions 71 (5) (1) of the Secondary Schools Code ‘Subject to the rules and regulations relating to their conditions of service, employees may attend political meetings and become members of any political party other than a party whose policy or programme is declared by Government as unconstitutional or as involving the use of violence or the dissemination of ideas of communal disharmony or of national disintegration or of violence. They will not, however, be office-bearers of any political parties.”