Heirs of the missing employee get justice after 19 years

Bench: Order to pay arrears of pension and other benefits

Aurangabad, April 5:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has directed to pay the heirs of Nivruti Bhande, a child development project officer who went missing in 2003 while working at Kaig in Beed district, his pension and other benefits within four weeks. A bench comprising Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre ordered on Tuesday.

The proposal regarding payment of pension and other benefits to the heirs of Nivruti Bhande should be forwarded by the child development project officer of Kaig panchayat samiti and the chief executive officer of Beed ZP to the auditor general of the provident fund office. They should pay the exhausted pension and other ancillary benefits within 4 weeks. All the benefits should be paid regularly as per the pension rules, the order said. Due to this order of the bench, the heirs of the missing employee have got justice after 19 years. Lakshmibai Nivruti Bhande from Latur and her 6 children had filed the petition through adv Hanumanth V Patil. The petitioner had moved the civil court in Latur in 2011 seeking all the benefits and pension after her husband's disappearance. The court had ruled in favor of Lakshmibai. She had then applied to the CEO of Beed ZP for pension and other benefits. However, no action was taken against the orders. Hence she filed the petition in the Aurangabad bench.