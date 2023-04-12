Help people without caste, creed, or religious discrimination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Islam educates us to help people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Almighty gives reward not for helping Muslims but to help any faith and belief person or atheist,” said adv Faiz Syed, founder and president of the Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust.

He was speaking on ‘Importance of Helping the People’ on the first day of the ten-day Educational Conference being held at Imperial Lawns, Near Kat Kat Gate on Tuesday night in the city.

He said we can't help others unless we are mentally prepared to give something to us. “Globally, nearly 25,000 people die daily due to hunger and first-world countries waste 40 per cent of their food. So, we should avoid wasting food,” he said.

Sikh community established langar

Adv Faiz Syed gave a practical example of the Sikh community which feeds the people at large. He said that they established ‘Langar’ to provide food globally at various places apart from Gurudwaras, railway stations, public places and disasters.