Heritage-cum-cultural festival at Ellora Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) in association with South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC, Nagpur) have organised the ‘Fort and Caves Festival of India’ to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s Independence).

The cultural event ‘Wonder Caves’is organised at world heritage Ellora Caves, on May 27. Entry is free for visitors. The celebration has been divided into two phases. The first phase event comprising a heritage walk, photo exhibition and painting workshop will be held from 7 am to 10 am. The second phase event comprised ‘Powada’ singing by Shahir Yeshwant Jadhav and group and dance performance by noted dancer Mahagami’s Parvati Dutta and her group from 5.30 pm to 8 pm, stated the press release.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Archaeologist (ASI) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat and Director Incharge (SCZCC) Prof. Suresh Sharma have appealed to the heritage-lovers, students and other citizens to attend the event in large numbers.