Heritage Kamal Talao to open for visitors from Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the nature-lovers as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be inaugurating the newly developed water heritage site - Kamal Talao - near Aam Khas Maidan in the city, on September 17. The chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to dedicate the tourist facility, developed by spending Rs 5 crore, on Wednesday.

While addressing the mediapersons, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth confirmed that the triangular-site (Kamal Talao) will be open for the visitors from Marathwada Muktisangram Din. The civic administration has built a pathway on the site so that the visitors at the water body could enjoy moving around by seeing the floating lotus flowers. The entry will be through ticket only.

Restoration at a cost of ₹5 crore

It is learnt that the civic chief floated a tender worth ₹2.78 crore to restore the tank to its former glory. Stone pitching has been carried out on all four sides of the water body. Due to electrical works, beautification, and other developments, the expenditure rose to nearly ₹5 crore. The tank now contains clean water and lotus plants have been planted in it. Cement blocks have been laid for citizens to walk around, while iron fencing has been installed on all sides for security. Information regarding the inauguration of the restored tank has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for September 17, though the exact time has not yet been finalised.

A new tourist attraction

G Sreekanth said, there is a hill behind the Kamal Tank with several small and large houses. In Ghatkopar’s Asalfa area in Mumbai, hilltop houses were painted in attractive colours. On the same lines, the houses behind the tank will also be painted, enhancing the water body’s beauty. The entrance gate of the lake is being constructed in an attractive manner, and an entry fee will be charged for tourists and visitors. Preparations for the inauguration of Kamal Tank are in full swing.

History of the tank?

When municipal officials sought information on the exact history of Kamal Talao, even history expert Dr. Ramzan Shaikh could not find any recorded details. The municipal corporation is planning to install a display board at the entrance of the site narrating its history.

It is said that when the Salim Ali Lake overflows, the water flows to Himayat Baugh, and from there, it reaches Kamal Tank. This arrangement was created some 400 years ago. However, for the past several decades, the tank had been encroached upon, and residents had been discharging drainage water into it.