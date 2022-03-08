Heritage Walk at Ellora on Sunday

Aurangabad, March 8:

Here is good news for the heritage-lovers, students and other citizens as a Heritage Walk has been organised at the world heritage site Ellora Caves on March 13 at 7.30 am.

The desirous participants are appealed to gather in front of the cave number 16 - Kailasa Temple. The walk will cover visiting caves belonging to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. The narration on heritage site will be given by historian Dulari Qureshi and Rafat Qureshi.

The participants are appealed to carry caps, water bottle and tiffins as the weather is sultry. Wearing mask is compulsory and will adhere to all standing operating procedures (SOP) during the walk.

The Heritage Walk was started in 2014. The event was, however, discontinued during the pandemic situation. It was revived through conducting a heritage walk at Daulatabad Fort in November 2021.