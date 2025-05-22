Hide-and-seek of power supply irks consumers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to unseasonal rain over the past five days, frequent power outages have severely affected daily life across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday night led to widespread power cuts in several parts of the city. Even by Thursday, many areas continued to face intermittent or low-voltage electricity supply.

Affected areas

Areas such as Sudhakarnagar, Nakshatrawadi, Sadatnagar, Sara Siddhi, Chanakyapuri, Devanagari, Cidco, Ram Mandir area, Paithan Road Feeder, Aurangpura, National Colony, Gajanan Maharaj Temple Feeder, Samarthnagar Feeder, and others experienced complete blackouts due to heavy rainfall. In some localities, the power was cut for 15 minutes, while others faced outages up to two hours.

Citizens’ frustration grows

Residents from Sara Parivartan in the Harsul-Sawangi area and the entire Sawangi village expressed frustration over repeated outages. On May 20, the electricity was out throughout the night, and it went off again on Wednesday. When residents contacted MSEDCL staff, they were given vague responses such as, “It will be restored, it’s raining.” Locals are now questioning why MSEDCL has failed to resolve this ongoing issue, especially when it's a recurring problem every time it rains.

48-hour blackout in Mitmita

In the Arch Manorath Society in the Mitmita area, power was out for a shocking 48 hours, according to residents. Despite repeated complaints to the MSEDCL office in Cantonment, there was no resolution until 5 pm on Thursday, when power was finally restored.

In response, MSEDCL clarified that the outage in Mitmita was not a continuous two-day blackout but rather a few hours of disconnection caused by the collapse of three electricity poles.