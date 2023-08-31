High Court upholds decision to withdraw affiliation of Tuljabhavani College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court rejected the petition of Nisargadip Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (NSPM) challenging the decision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) of withdrawing the affiliation of NSPM’s Tuljabhavani College.

According to details, the college from Chittepipalgaon failed in the academic audit conducted by Bamu in 2021.

Later, a committee led by the dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar visited the college between February 9 and June 11, 2021. He submitted the report to the university on August 25, 2021.

During the report, it was stated that the required basic facilities were not found at the college. A decision to withdraw the affiliation of the college was taken in Board of Deans and Academic Council meetings. The college was de-affiliated since the academic year 2022-23.

Secretary of the education society Rajendra Jadhav filed a petition in HC challenging the decision of Bamu.

The hearing was held before the HC bench comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme.

The court observed that the university made a proper decision from the quality point of view and completed the process in a legal manner.

Adv Siddheshwar Thombre appeared for the university while adv V D Sapkal represented the petitioner. Adv S B Yavalkar was present for the Government.