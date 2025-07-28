High-level meeting to finalise width of Seven Hills to Vasantrao Naik Chowk road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A question has arisen regarding the exact width of the road from Seven Hills to Vasantrao Naik Chowk. In this context, the municipal corporation's Town Planning section has instructed Cidco and MIDC officials to keep all related information ready. A high-level meeting on this issue is expected to be held soon.

A joint meeting of all three government departments was held on Monday at the municipal corporation's Town Planning section. Officials from MIDC and Cidco were present at the meeting. According to both the old and the new development plans, the road width from Mahavir Chowk to Seven Hills is 45 meters. However, from Seven Hills to Vasantrao Naik Chowk, the new plan proposes to widen the road by 15 meters on one side, making it 60 meters in total. This has caused confusion about whether the road width is 45 meters or 60 meters.

Some property owners have approached the court over this issue. During the hearing of the petitions, the court directed the concerned government offices to determine and clarify the exact road width. Accordingly, a meeting was held on Monday in the Town Planning section. A higher-level meeting will be convened soon to finalise the matter, and relevant information will need to be presented. Therefore, Cidco and MIDC have been instructed to keep the required data ready.