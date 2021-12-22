High-speed rail project sets up command centre in city

up command centre in city

#Aurangabad-Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed Rly project to gain momentum

#DPR to be made on bullet train project

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 22

The ambitious bullet train or Mumbai-Nagpur High-Speed Railway (MNHSR) project gains momentum as the National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has established a Regional Command Centre (RCC), on the district collectorate campus, to draft the detailed project report, implement land acquisition process and evaluate and assess the social and environmental impact of the project. The citizens could reach Mumbai from Aurangabad in less than two hours.

A high-speed railway track of length 111 km will be constructed parallel to the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (officially known as Samruddhi Mahamarg) in the district. The bullet train proposal is of NHSRCL. However, the total project cost, construction period and the total traffic will be clarified after the DPR.

14 stations on route

NHSRCL will construct 14 railway stations between Mumbai and Nagpur. They will be at Ajni, Khapri, Wardha, Pulgaon, Karanja Lad, Malegaon-Jahangir, Mehkar, Jalna, Aurangabad, Shirdi, Nashik, Ghoti-Budruk, Shahpur and Thane. The journey from Mumbai to Nagpur will be of three and half hours through this train. It is hoped that the project will encourage the development of townships, create employment opportunities, reduce the cost of maintaining urban roads, improve air quality and reduce the traffic in the city. The existing transport facilities will also be streamlined, it is claimed.

Land acquisition

in Aurangabad dist

The 111 km long track will pass from 49 villages in 3 tehsils of the Aurangabad district. Over 167.96 hectares of land will be required from the district that includes 73.73 hectares of private land and 94.22 hectares of government land. Around 201 government plots and 410 private plots will have to be acquired. In all, 61.94 hectares of land from 23 villages in Aurangabad tehsil, 37.10 hectares of land from 11 villages in Gangapur tehsil and 67.90 hectares of land from 15 villages in Vaijapur tehsil will be acquired.

Features the HSR project

Total length: 749 km

Number of stations: 14

Districts to be connected: 10

Land acquisition: 1245.61 hectares

Speed of train: 330 to 350 km

Passenger transport capacity: 750

Total number of tunnels: 3 (15, 25 and 23 km)

Total width of passage - 17.5 metres wide near Samruddhi Mahamarg