Hijab row proving a blessing in disguise for burqa traders

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Feb 16

The Hijab controversy is causing quite a stir across the country, but for burqa traders it has come as a blessing in disguise. Markets of Aurangabad, one of the major hubs for burqa sales in Marathwada, have recorded a two-fold rise in sales over the last one week.

Hundreds of shops exclusively dealing in burqas have come up in the city in the last few years. Also many wholesalers from the city are supplying burqa to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and throughout Maharashtra.

Giving more information, trader Maqdoom Mohiuddin said, "There are over 30-40 shops selling burqas in Gulmandi, City Chowk, Shahgunj and Roshan Gate area. Many people are involved in burqa-making business in the old city.

Various designs, including local and international patterns of burqa, are manufactured at these workshops. A few patterns are imported from the Middle East but on a lower scale as it turns out to be costlier, he said, adding that sales have boomed over the past one week due to the hijab controversy. Of late, the business has evolved into a mini-industry with new patterns coming up regularly and designers trying to make most of the trade.

"New designs are regularly introduced by designers who are mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bengal. The fancy burqa, also known as designer burqa, is worn for special occasions and the regular once, mostly plain, worn for offices and educational institutions," explains Dilawar Ali, a businessman from Shahgunj.

"A burqa costs anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 a piece depending upon the quality of the cloth used. Usually burqas are readymade and kept at the store. In certain instances, people get it stitched according to their specifications," he added.

Tailors busy stitching burqas

The sale of burqa is booming in the district with a large number of women and girls buying this outfit to show support to the ongoing stir. At least six tailors of City Chowk and Roshan Gate are busy stitching burqas to meet the demand.

Mohammed Sahid, a tailor at Lota Karanja, has been working overtime for the last two weeks. He said dressmakers have their hands full as each has received bulk orders.