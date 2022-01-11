Himanshu Arora in MAGICx interview session

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

MAGICx in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha's College of Polytechnic, under the MAGICx interview series has organised an online session on January 15 at 3 pm. Co-Founder -- BaggageAI, Himanshu Arora will be the speaker. BaggageAI is an Artificial Intelligence-based solution which ensures accuracy and efficiency in threat-detection at security check points. Interested participants may register on the link: https://bit.ly/MAGICXIS4.