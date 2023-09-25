Hindi Day at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students presented their linguistic qualities during the Hindi Diwas programme at Pearls Academy. The importance of Hindi was highlighted. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by student Syed Shazeb, followed by the presentation of the translation by student Ahmed Hashem. Students Amena Pathan and Areeba Wasim anchored the event. Mentor of Pearls Academy Nazim Qureshi was the guest of honour and chief guest was principal Dr Nayyar Iqbal. Students presented poems, dramas, jokes of Hindi literature, recited and translated the verses. Student Muhammad Khan proposed a vote of thanks. Head of the Hindi department Ratnakar Kumawat appreciated the efforts of both the students and faculty.