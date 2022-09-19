Hindi Diwas at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

The staff and students of Greenvalley School, Mhada celebrated Hindi Diwas as a mark of acknowledgement of Hindi as the national language. The students of Grade-V presented invocation dance followed by Kindergarten students asking riddles in the form of a song. Saroj Kanwar, HOD of Hindi gave the message, “Hindi hamaari shaan hai; desh ka abhimaan hai.” She emphasized that we should learn to speak it in public domain without any hesitation. Students of grade VI impressed with their act Hindi Hamari badi behan. Nukkad Natak spreading awareness on Cyber Crime was enacted by the senior students earning applaud for its humour, song, dialogues and quick movements. It was followed by a Doha Antakshari wherein the audience were enthralled by the fluent language spoken by the students.