Hingoli’s Narsikar wins FIDE chess title

Piyush won the last seven games in a row. The event was recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE.

In the last round, Piyush was pitted against overnight leader Shubham Kumar of Bihar. Piyush playing with black pieces equalised early and won a pawn in the middle game. He made a fine endgame maneuvering of pawn to score a victory and thereby the title. AGM M. Mathiyazhagan of Puducherry and N Tarun of Delhi scored last round win to finish with 8 points to their credit and were adjudged the second and third respectively based on their tiebreak score. Rohan Gourabathni of Telangana, Shubham Kumar of Bihar, Yash Kulhari of Rajasthan, Ravi Palsule of Madhya Pradesh and Sanjeev Sood of Punjab scored 7.5 points and were placed third to eighth position respectively.