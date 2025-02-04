History Museum to be modernised: VC Dr Vijay Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our city is known as the tourism capital of the State. The history department also has a great tradition. History Museum will be modernised and given a new look,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the History Festival organised by the History Department of the university on Tuesday as part of its foundation day of the museum.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that the university has international standard original research materials in its history museum, so, there is a need to organise the history festival at an international level in the future.

“If the information about the historical museum of the university reaches the national level, researchers from all over the country and abroad will come here to study the historical elements. This information should be given to the State Tourism and the State Government Information and Public Relations Department,” he said. The VC said that the face of the history museum would undergo a transformation in the coming years.