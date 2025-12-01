History Society's seminar held in Bamu
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 1, 2025 23:50 IST2025-12-01T23:50:03+5:302025-12-01T23:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Tarabai Shinde Women's Studies Centre and History Society of the city jointly organised a seminar on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions to Deccan Marathwada
Milind College principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan said that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had established this college to provide free education to all sections of society, including the Dalit community. “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was aware that there is no alternative but education, so all sections of the society have gone to great positions after taking education from this college,” he said.
Another speaker, Dr Deepak Gaikwad (former head of the department of Savitribai Phule Pune University), said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar lived his whole life with the basic mantra of ‘educate, agitate, organise.’ Centre director Dr Pushpa Gaikwad and Dr V L Dharurkar also spoke
Dr Bina Sengar made an introductory remark. Dr Sanjay Paikrao conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Dr Suvarnamala Maske proposed a vote of thanks.