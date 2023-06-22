HMs & principals of junior colleges warned of action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The education department warned higher secondary schools and junior colleges for giving admissions to 11th standard beyond permissible capacity.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the result of SSC on June 2. The admission process for the 11th admissions began in the district on June 15. There are more than 72, 860 seats in the district while the number of candidates who passed the 10th standard is 59,550. This means that all the students will get seats in the admissions.

Many junior colleges give admissions to students beyond their permitted intake. They do not take permission before the admissions. They submit the proposal for additional admissions to the Education Department after admitting the students.

The Education Department said that this would not do. “The admissions which were given without taking permission from the department will be termed as illegal,” the officers from the department said. A meeting of the top officers and schools and junior college principals was held recently. The officers said that the admission to 11th standard should be given on the basis of merit and reservation seats. They said that the illegally admitted students would not be allowed to apply for the HSC examinations.

Meanwhile, the Department started inspecting 53 schools which have not verified their students' Aadhar cards. The inspection of students' admissions. The schools were informed to do counselling of failed students.

Admissions process to be offline

The junior colleges are holding the admission process for the 11th in the offline mode for the academic year 2023-24 as the city was not included in this year's online admission process. The city has been part of the online admission process since 2017. However, this approach resulted in a significant number of vacant seats in the city's colleges. Many students and parents found the online admission process complicated and time-consuming, leading them to seek admission to colleges located in rural areas. This caused dissatisfaction among teachers, institute owners, and even local public representatives, who supported the decision to discontinue the online admission process.

Of the total seats, there are 29,340 seats available for the arts stream followed by 36,040 seats for the science stream and 7,480 seats for the commerce stream.