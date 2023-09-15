Hoardings all over city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the celebration of the Amrut Mahotsav of the Marathwada Mukti Sangangram and cabinet meeting, several hoardings have been erected all over the city. The activists and leaders of various political parties are engaged in cutthroat competition to erect hoardings to gain favours from the ministers. Around 2 to 3 hoardings and banners can be seen on each lamp pole on the dividers. The high court has directed not to highlight hoardings and banners in the city, still, thousands of the hoardings can be seen all over. Not a single lamp pole has been left on Jalna Road, VIP Road, Jalgaon Road, Delhi Gate and other places.