Holi Chaturmas to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A welcome ceremony and Holi chaturmas discourse of Yugpradhan Acharyashri Mahashrmanji’s disciple Dr Munishree Pulkitkumarji and Muni Adityakumarji has been organised on March 5 at Meenatai Thackeray Hall, Zambad Estate, New Shreyanagar at 9 am. In the Holi Chaturmas discourse, Munishree will address the community members on various topics. Mushiree will be residing in Aurangabad in 10 to 12 days and will travel towards Karnataka for the next Chaturmas.